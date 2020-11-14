Four Ducatis in the top six, Mir and Quartararo outside top 10 and 0.7 covering top 19 – MotoGP™ was in full swing on Friday in Valencia

Just like he did at the European Grand Prix, Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller leads the MotoGP™ field into qualifying day at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana after the Australian left it late to beat Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) to top spot on Friday. Miller’s 1:30.622 in the afternoon session saw him beat the Honda of Nakagami by 0.091 seconds as Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) claims P3, 0.120 seconds adrift from his teammate. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) are P12 and P16 after Day 1.