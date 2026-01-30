World Rugby today announced Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. as an Official Supporter of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, further strengthening the tournament’s growing commercial family ahead of its return to Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027.

The agreement continues Mitsubishi Estate’s longstanding involvement in rugby, following its role as an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan and ongoing sponsorship of the Japan National Rugby Team since 2020.

Founded in Japan, Mitsubishi Estate is one of the country’s largest and most respected real estate development groups, widely recognised for its commitment to building vibrant, sustainable communities. Guided by the philosophy “A Love for People, A Love for the City”, the company identifies closely with rugby’s five core values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect.

A shared commitment to community and connection

Through its extensive rugby initiatives, including public viewing events, community engagement programmes, and its signature Marunouchi 15-chome PROJECT, Mitsubishi Estate has played a central role in boosting rugby’s profile in Japan and inspiring new audiences across generations.

The partnership with Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will build on this legacy, bringing Mitsubishi Estate’s innovative approach to fan engagement to the world stage as the tournament expands to 24 teams and seven host cities across Australia.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau said: “We are delighted to welcome Mitsubishi Estate as they continue their remarkable Rugby World Cup journey as Official Supporter. Their long-standing commitment to our sport reflects the power of rugby’s positive values to inspire communities and strengthen society. Together, we look ahead to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, a global celebration that will be the most inclusive and impactful edition in the tournament’s history.”

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. President & CEO, Atsushi Nakajima, said: “We are deeply honoured to once again support this tournament following Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. As our core mission is to create a truly meaningful society, we strongly identify with the values embodied in the sport of rugby: integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. Through this partnership, we will continue to take on challenges that contribute to prosperous and thriving communities.”

Featuring 52 matches and an expanded 24‑team format played across 7 Australia host cities, the event will deliver a six‑week festival of rugby designed to grow the sport’s global footprint, deepen engagement and reinvest revenue into the development of the game worldwide.

The next major milestone will be the announcement of the match schedule and ticket prices on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. Fans will then have an opportunity to secure tickets during an exclusive two-week Presale starting on 18 February 2026 at 12:00 AEDT. Fans must create a Men’s Rugby World Cup ticketing account at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com before 12:00 AEDT (GMT+11) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026 to be eligible to enter the Presale. – WORLD RUGBY

