With less than a month to the AFF Under-19 Championship 2022 in Indonesia, Vietnam U19 head coach Dinh The Nam said that motivating his chargers will be key.

The team under The Nam started training this week at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi with plans to play friendly matches prior to their departure to Jakarta.

“We have less than a month to prepare for this tournament. So, the coaching panel will have to motivate the players well as this will be key. We are also planning for friendly matches,” said The Nam.

The Nam said that the coaching panel will also be analysing and researching the playing style, strengths and weaknesses of their opponents in the coming weeks as they formulate the appropriate strategies.

#AFF

#AFFU19

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

Like this: Like Loading...