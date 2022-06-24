Pahang are to battle Selangor for the title in the Boys’ Division of the MHC National Boys And Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament 2022 tomorrow night.

In the two semifinals matches that were played this evening at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Pahang whitewashed Negeri Sembilan 4-0 while Selangor edged Perak 2-0.

Two goals from penalty corners off Muhammad Danish Irfan Muhammad Saufi (4th and 15th minute) gave Pahang just what they needed as Muhammad Hakeem Danish Fadhlur Rahman (9th, PC) and Shafiq Ammar Fahmi Suzaini (36thm FG) scored the other goals for the win.

In the meantime, Selangor played a tight game to oust Perak 2-0 in the other semifinal tie.

The game came alive only in the fourth period when Selangor slammed home two well-taken field goals that were scored by Mohamad Syazwan Mohd Shamsul (53rd minute) and Muhammad Syairiel Shah Mohd Shahrul (58th minute).

The final of the Boys’ Division of the MHC National U16 Championship 2022 will be held tomorrow night at 8pm.

MHC NATIONAL UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

SEMIFINALS – RESULTS

BOYS

Pahang 4-0 Negeri Sembilan

Selangor 2-0 Perak

