MS ABDB won the Brunei Futsal Cup 2022 following their 4-2 victory over Almerez FC in Final 2 last night at Mindef.

The win ensured MS ABDB the crown on 7-4 aggregate after they overcame the same side 3-2 in Final 1 earlier.

In Final 2, MS ABDB were in total control when they scored the early goal through Muhammad Abdul Zulfadhli in the sixth minute before adding further goals off Muhammad Izzan (13th) and a double from Mohammad Khairul Saifuddin (17th and 24th).

The goals for Almerez Fc were scored by Syazwan (24th) and Mohammad Radhi (32nd).

BRUNEI FUTSAL CUP 2022

5 August 2022

FINAL 2

RESULTS

MS ABDB 4 (7) – 2 (4) Almerez FC

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #FABD

Like this: Like Loading...