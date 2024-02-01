Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) is pleased to announce the extension of their ongoing collaboration with SHAD until the year 2026. This enduring partnership solidifies SHAD‘s position as a technical supplier and sponsor of the Championship, marking a successful and fruitful alliance that started back in 2015.



SHAD, a prominent brand within the NAD Group, has been a trailblazer in the motorcycle industry since its establishment in 1992. Headquartered in Barcelona, the brand has gained recognition in over 80 countries for its innovative designs in motorcycle luggage, including top cases and bags.



In their capacity as an official sponsor, SHAD continues to enhance their brand and product exposure through various avenues. Beyond on-track signage, the collaboration provides SHAD with a unique opportunity to showcase their products directly to WorldSBK fans. The presence of a dedicated stand in the heart of the paddock allows fans to have a firsthand look at SHAD‘s innovative products.



Among the highlighted products is the new expandable SH38X side case, which can be experienced onsite. This innovative case addresses the need for comfortable and quick adaptation of volume based on the load, enhancing the overall comfort of motorcycle journeys.

SHAD‘s commitment to the WorldSBK Championship goes beyond traditional sponsorship. Their stand in the paddock serves as a hub for engaging with fans, offering them insights into the design and functionality of SHAD‘s extensive range of motorcycle luggage and accessories.



This extended collaboration reaffirms the strong relationship between SHAD and DWO, showcasing a shared passion for the world of motorcycles, function, and competition. Both entities look forward to contributing to the motorcycling community for years to come.

