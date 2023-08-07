The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced today that leading paint manufacturer in Vietnam, Mykolor has been confirmed as the official sponsor of the upcoming AFF U23 Championship 2023.

Brokered by SPORTFIVE, the exclusive commercial rights agency for AFF U23 Championship 2023, Mykolor, a brand of high quality decorative paint under 4 Oranges Co. Ltd, has been a huge supporter of football in Asia, previously as an official partner of the Asian Football Confederation’s U23 competition in 2020, and their foray now into ASEAN football’s prestigious youth tournament demonstrates their commitment to the growth of youth football in the region.

As part of their agreement, Mykolor will enjoy prominent brand exposure across various physical and digital platforms during the tournament, IP rights to use tournament images on event related collaterals and access to selected match tickets to engage with their target consumers.

Vice General Director of 4 Oranges Co. Ltd, Mr Chalermsak Pimolsri, said, “Mykolor has always been an active supporter of football, and we are proud to partner with the AFF to support the upcoming AFF U23 Championship. There are many similarities in values between Mykolor and the AFF – we both believe in continuously developing and improving our processes to achieve success, and with youth football being so close to our hearts, we are honoured to play a part in the growth and development of the sport in the ASEAN region this year.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mykolor on board as the official paint partner for the AFF U23 Championship. Mykolor has been a fervent supporter of Vietnamese football over the years and now as a partner of ASEAN football. This speaks volume of the importance of youth football in the region and Mykolor’s commitment to grow the game alongside AFF.”

“We are pleased to facilitate this partnership between AFF and Mykolor. This collaboration provides significant opportunities for Mykolor to grow their brand presence in the ASEAN region outside of Vietnam, and engage with passionate football fans in the other key markets through their premium decorative paint products,” said Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at SPORTFIVE.

The AFF U23 Championship will take place in Rayong, Thailand from 17 to 26 August 2023.

Host Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Myanmar will play their Group A matches at Rayong Stadium while Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Indonesia in Group B and Vietnam, Philippines and Laos in Group C will play their respective matches at Rayong Provincial Stadium.

#AFF

#AFFU23

Like this: Like Loading...