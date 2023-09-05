Many in the National Development Centre (NDC) Under-15 squad were keen to face Thailand’s BG Pathum United in the final of the Lion City Cup 2023, and their wish was duly granted.

The trophy was 90 minutes away from their grasp but fate had other plans in store, as they succumbed 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout to The Rabbits, in front of a 2426-strong crowd at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night (3 September).

