Western Sydney Wanderers have announced the signing of young midfielder Dylan Scicluna from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old joins the club after six years in the Wolves Academy, where he debuted for the club’s U18 side as a 13-year-old before going on to make 36 appearances across all competitions.

