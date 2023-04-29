The four rings’ involvement in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, presented in a book for the first time

May 9: Book presentation and book signing at the Audi museum mobile

Audi has made history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with 13 wins in 18 years. In 2023, the classic endurance race on the Sarthe is celebrating its hundredth anniversary, and Audi Tradition is fittingly releasing a book for the occasion.

At 320 pages, “Audi at Le Mans” offers previously unpublished images and extensive insights into the four rings’ success story in this tradition-steeped race. The book is being published by Delius Klasing Verlag.

In addition to chapters on each race, it contains forays into technological milestones, exciting background information and a comprehensive statistics section. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, the authors will introduce Edition Audi Tradition’s latest title at the Audi museum mobile in Ingolstadt, where they’ll be happy to sign books. Registration is required, and admission is free.

The prototype era of the LMP1 race car was a technically challenging epoch in the history of the famous endurance race. In 1999, Audi’s debut at Le Mans resulted in a commendable achievement as they secured a podium spot. The following year, they went on to claim an impressive triple podium and their first overall victory.

Over the years, Audi’s race cars with the four rings went on to win an additional 12 times, with the latest victory recorded in 2016. The authors of “Audi at Le Mans”, Lars Krone and Alexander von Wegner, have been involved in motorsport for several decades, spent several years working for Audi’s PR team at Le Mans and have witnessed countless races in person.

Drawing from their own experiences, they take readers on an exciting journey through the extreme challenges that this classic race poses for man and machine. Krone and von Wegner will present Edition Audi Tradition’s latest volume on Tuesday, May 9, at the Audi museum mobile in Ingolstadt.

Registration can be completed by sending an e-mail to museum.mobile@audi.de or calling 0841/89-34433 by May 4. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and the doors open at 6:00 p.m.

