The 2023 MotoGP™ season continued to surprise racing fans on Day 1 of the Gran Premio MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn de España, as an all-Spanish top four saw Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales snatch the top spots as the first day of their home Grand Prix came to a close.

All eyes were on Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who threw up the biggest surprise of 2023 so far, as he sat at the top of the pile in P1 and brought home P3 overall on Day 1 of his wildcard appearance, securing a Q2 spot and a chance at pole position… with a host of big hitters failing to make the Q2 cut.