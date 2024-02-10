The Myanmar Futsal national team recovered to hold East Java FC to a lively 2-2 draw in their second friendly match that was played at the Baskhara Futsal Arena earlier this morning.

After being given a hard 11-1 lesson by defending champions of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) FC a few days earlier, Myanmar improved in their second friendly in Surabaya.

The team under head coach Bunlert Charoenwong is being prepared for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 this April.

