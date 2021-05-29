Zainudi Amali, the Indonesian Minister for Youth and Sports said that the new FA of Indonesia (PSSI) headquarters is in the works alongside a dedicated training venue for the national side.

He said this at the PSSI Ordinary Congress that was held yesterday at the Raffles Hotel in Jakarta.

Amali said that he had already received instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on the request from PSSI for a permanent headquarters and training venue.

“I’m in discussions with the PSSI President (Mochamad Iriawan) on this issue and where the venue should be. There are several (possible locations), certainly not just one. There are several options being prepared,” Amali explained.

The PSSI Congress was led by PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan and was attended by the stakeholders from Liga 1, Liga 2, and Liga 3 clubs alongside Asprov (Provincial Associations) PSSI, Futsal Association, Women’s Football Association, Coaches Association, and also representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Youth and Sports, FIFA, AFC, KONI, and KOI.

“PSSI hope that all programmes in 2021 can run smoothly. We certainly need the support of all parties involved. We hope that the Indonesian Police will give the permit for the Liga Indonesia to start soon,” said Iriawan.

“We hope that Liga 1, Liga 2 and also Liga 3 competitions will roll quickly because it is imperative for the formation of a strong Indonesian national team.”

The PSSI implemented a strict health protocol for the Congress where all participants must undergo a Swab Test before entering the venue where they have to observe social distancing at all times, mandatory use of mask, and also hand sanitizer provided.

