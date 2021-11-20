Following severe weather conditions on Saturday afternoon during the Pirelli Indonesian Round at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, the difficult decision has been taken to postpone WorldSBK Race 1 to Sunday.Following a heavy thunderstorm hitting the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit in the afternoon on the WorldSBK grid for Race 1, the start was delayed. Weather conditions continued to deteriorate, forcing Race 1 to be rescheduled for 11:00 AM on Sunday morning, with riders’ safety remaining paramount.Sunday’s new schedule will include WorldSBK Race 1 at 11:00 AM LT (GMT +8) and WorldSBK Race 2 will start regularly at 15:00 LT (GMT +8). Both races will be over the course of 21 laps. For the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC), there will be one race on Sunday: Race 3. Unfortunately, this means the cancellation of the Tissot Superpole Race and Saturday’s second IATC race.

Starting grid positions for WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will be following the results of today’s WorldSBK Tissot Superpole from Saturday morning.