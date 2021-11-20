The Repsol Honda Team manager has offered the latest update on the eight-time World Champion, as he continues to recover from diplopia

Repsol Honda Team boss Alberto Puig has offered the latest update on Marc Marquez’s recovery from diplopia. Speaking at the Jerez Test, the Spaniard stated that the eight-time World Champion will undergo further scans and tests on the lead-up to Christmas, with HRC and Marquez set to make decisions for the future once the findings of those latest checks become clear.