The Repsol Honda Team manager has offered the latest update on the eight-time World Champion, as he continues to recover from diplopia
Repsol Honda Team boss Alberto Puig has offered the latest update on Marc Marquez’s recovery from diplopia. Speaking at the Jerez Test, the Spaniard stated that the eight-time World Champion will undergo further scans and tests on the lead-up to Christmas, with HRC and Marquez set to make decisions for the future once the findings of those latest checks become clear.
Marquez missed the final two rounds of the 2021 World Championship, plus the ongoing Jerez Test, following an off-road training accident in the build-up to the Algarve Grand Prix. It was later announced that the 28-year-old was suffering from double vision, known as diplopia, in a repeat of the injury he suffered at the end of 2011.
“The important thing is how he is,” started Puig. “And he is more or less the same as we explained [in Portimao and Valencia]. He needs some time to rest, recover and see if all this area around the eye is getting less swollen, coming down and becoming calmer. Then we will see.
“Around Christmas time we will have another check with the doctor and we will see what the situation is. Then we will probably make decisions on what the possibilities are. Of course, he’s not happy about not being here [at the Jerez Test]. At the same time, he understands that what he needs now is to be resting and to be patient, and this is the situation.” – www.motogp.com