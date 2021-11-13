SKY Racing Team VR46 Team Manager revealed it will be Marini and Bezzecchi in MotoGP™, with Antonelli joining Vietti in Moto2™

Speaking to motogp.com pitlane reporter Jack Appleyard in Moto2™ FP1 at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, SKY Racing Team VR46 Team Manager Pablo Nieto confirmed that Marco Bezzecchi will be joining Luca Marini in MotoGP™ next season.