SKY Racing Team VR46 Team Manager revealed it will be Marini and Bezzecchi in MotoGP™, with Antonelli joining Vietti in Moto2™
Speaking to motogp.com pitlane reporter Jack Appleyard in Moto2™ FP1 at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, SKY Racing Team VR46 Team Manager Pablo Nieto confirmed that Marco Bezzecchi will be joining Luca Marini in MotoGP™ next season.
Nieto revealed that Bezzecchi will be at the 2022 pre-season test in Jerez, which takes place on the 18th and 19th of November, riding a VR46-backed Ducati for the first time. Nieto also confirmed that taking Bezzecchi’s place alongside Celestino Vietti in Moto2™ will be VR46 Academy rider Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy).
“Now we are here in this GP, next week we will have the test for MotoGP and like everyone knows, we will do the test with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi,” affirmed Nieto on Friday morning in Valencia. “Yes, we have to do it because next week we will go to Jerez and everyone knows, Marco will be Luca’s teammate.”
And when asked about the Moto2™ line-up, Nieto verified that it will be an experienced Italian stepping up to the intermediate class: “It’s going to be Antonelli.”