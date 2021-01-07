East Coast giants Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) have announced their 21 players for the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) with South Korean star Jang Jung-hyun conspicuously missing from the squad.

Acting President of Terengganu State Hockey Association, Mohd Fikri Harun said despite THT trying to get the service of Jun-hyun, the negotiation turned unsuccessful as his current club did not want to release him.

He added that in the absence of the penalty corner expert, who was also MHL top scorer last season, it would give opportunities for local players to prove their abilities.

The Turtles will be banking on a young national striker, Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook instead.

From the list, THT retained almost 60% of the old guards and where they will be strengthened by five former TNB players from last season including Akhimullah, Shello Silverius, Muhammad Arif Syafie Ishak, Syarman Mat Tee and Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi.

The squad will also be relying on national striker Faizal Saari and his brother Mohd Fitri as well as experienced players such as Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor,Mohd Shahrun Nabil Abdullah, Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor, Mohd Shahrun Nabil Abdullah, Muhammad Sufi Ismat Mr Rohulamin and national goalkeeper, Muhammad Hafizuddin Othman.

Also on the list are Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukran, Mohd Khairul Ikhwan Mohd Shabudin, Muhammad Firdaus Omar, Abdul Khaliq Hamirin, Muhammad Fakhri Ardillah Saifullah and Mohamad Hazrul Faiz Ahmad Sobri.

Mohd Fikri is confident and believed that the listed players are able to form solid compatibility in the mission to bag at least one championship after missing last season.

He also hoped that under the tutelage of a new coach, Rajan would further bring a positive impact to the team especially to the younger players.

Malaysian Hockey League will be held centrally at the Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium starting January 14.

This season, Terengganu State Hockey Association would not be sending the women’s team to participate. – Oleh Siti Zafirah Kamal

