The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have announced that there will be no spectators allowed in the final rounds of the Brunei Futsal Cup (BFC) 2022.

The announcement came in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases – prompting FABD to reinforce their COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved.

FABD appreciate the understanding of those affected, adding that they are currently working on a live streaming service for the tournament’s final rounds.

The eight teams are involved in the ‘Battle of the Champions’ – with the top two highest-ranked teams in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

BRUNEI FUTSAL CUP 2022 – FINAL ROUNDS

GROUP 1: DDT FC, Kota Ranger, MS ABDB, Qahar FT

GROUP 2: Kasuka Ar-Rawda, Almerez FA, Shah United, Arbisyam

#AFF

#FABD

#BFC2022

Like this: Like Loading...