Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pitlane presence will grow in the forthcoming rounds of 2024 Grand Prix with MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa competing for the second year in a row at the Gran Premio de España (round four, Jerez, April 26-28) and Pol Espargaro lined-up to race the KTM RC16 at the Gran Premio d’Italia (round seven, Mugello, May 31-June 2).

KTM’s test team have identified key dates for race appearances as part of their 2024 work schedule, and to continue development with the KTM RC16 both for the rest of the current season and with a view to 2025 and beyond.

Pedrosa, who wowed fans with his performances in Jerez and Misano in 2023, will ride again this year, at the Circuit de Jerez Angel Nieto in two weeks. Pedrosa finished 6th in the Sprint and 7th in the race almost twelve months ago at the same event, crossing the finish line just six seconds behind the Grand Prix winner. He then excelled in Italy with a 4th place. Dani, 38, retired in 2018 from full-time MotoGP but has since raced three times for KTM.

Espargaro, in his first year as a test rider for the company, is eager to return at one of the championship’s fastest and most picturesque circuits and the traditional host of the Italian Grand Prix during the first weekend of June. KTM set the current MotoGP top speed record at 366.1kpm (227mph) at the venue and Pol has a best finish of 9th in Tuscany but has two wins and a total of four podiums in other GP categories.

Dani Pedrosa: “I had a lot of fun at Jerez last year and the welcome from the fans was amazing. We all know Jerez is a special place. For us it will also be important to use some references for our tests and put it into the race environment again. This is the main reason to compete in 2024.”

Pol Espargaro: “Really happy to be racing again and especially at Mugello, which is a very special place to get on a MotoGP bike. It will be cool to be back on the grid with the guys. Testing has been going really well and I’m very motivated. I am more like my ‘old self’ after the injury of 2023. I’m looking forward to being right back into the MotoGP ‘family’ and showing that our testing work is strong and fast.” – www.motogp.com

