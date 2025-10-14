As part of the World Athletics Awards 2025, World Athletics is pleased to confirm the nominees for Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.

There are five nominees for these two categories, and a vote will take place to identify the two finalists for each.

The nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved during another memorable year for the sport, which peaked with the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.



Nominees for 2025 Women’s Track Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

Femke Bol, Netherlands

• World and Diamond League 400m hurdles champion

• Undefeated in the 400m hurdles, with the top three performances of the year

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya

• World 5000m and 10,000m champion

• World 5000m record

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA

• World 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion

• Undefeated in the 100m, with the top five performances of the year

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

• World 1500m champion and 5000m silver

• World 1500m record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA

• World 400m and 4x400m champion

• Undefeated in 400m and 400m hurdles, with second-fastest 400m of all time



Nominees for 2025 Men’s Track Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

Rai Benjamin, USA

• World 400m hurdles champion

• Two of the top three 400m hurdles performances of the year

Jimmy Gressier, France

• World 10,000m champion and 5000m bronze medallist

• Diamond League 3000m champion

Noah Lyles, USA

• World 200m and 4x100m champion and 100m bronze medallist

• Unbeaten in the 200m, including the Diamond League title

Cordell Tinch, USA

• World and Diamond League 110m hurdles champion

• Four of the top six performances of the year

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya

• World and Diamond League 800m champion

• Four of the top six performances of the year

The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on Facebook, Instagram and X. It will close on 19 October.

The nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 20 October and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 27 October.

The overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year award winners will be selected from among the track, field and out of stadium category winners.

