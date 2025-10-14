Supersport crown caps Manzi’s journey before WorldSBK move in 2026

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) has been crowned the 2025 FIM Supersport World Champion, securing the title with 2 races to go after a commanding campaign aboard the new Yamaha R9.



For Manzi, the title represents a career milestone after two runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. The Italian has been a dominant force in 2025, scoring 10 victories and 18 podiums on his way to Championship glory.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

“It feels amazing to be World Champion. It’s difficult to find the words to describe it. After finishing second two years in a row, to finally win is incredible. It’s a lifetime of work, when you start riding young, you dream about this, and to achieve it is amazing.

The key moment for me was the difficult period when I crashed at Most and Misano. That was a wake-up call, reminding me that you are not unbeatable and must stay focused to win the title. From that moment, I worked hard, avoided repeating mistakes, and finally I can say I achieved it, it’s an incredible feeling.”

Kervin Bos – Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing Team Manager

“This has been a three-year project, and to win the championship now in the third year is unbelievable. It was even more special the way Stefano did it, because we all know how pressure affects riders, but he left all the pressure in the hotel and won the race to become Champion.

From the start of the season, we could see he had stepped up his game massively. His growth year after year has been amazing. Not just as a rider – in his first year he was already at a very high level – but he lacked consistency and workflow. There was also work to do on the mental side, and this year he made huge strides mentally, personally, and in performance. He’s now complete and ready for Superbike.”

