Accolade recipients at the AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM can look forward to taking home sparkling new trophies, with the introduction of revamped designs for the most prestigious night on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s annual calendar.

To be hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time, the 29th edition of the glittering gala on Thursday (October 16) will feature a dazzling update of the prizes that will be presented to each of the winners across 20 award categories.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/afc_annual_awards.html/news/dazzling-new-trophy-medal-designs-to-debut-at-afc-awards-riyadh-2025-presented-by-neom

