OCEANMAN has returned to Malaysian shores after a four-year hiatus and it will be held in Pulau Redang – hailed as one of the most beautiful islands in the country from August 26-27, 2023.

OCEANMAN Redang 2023 also marks the first time an international event takes at this tropical island, known for its crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, marine sanctuary park and a must-do for snorkelers and divers.

The picturesque island will be an ideal competitive backdrop for open water swimmers as they enjoy the warm, clear waters and diverse marine life while journeying throughout the island to undertake their respective missions.

Asia-America OCEANMAN Manager Jose Luis Larrossa believes this event will mark the start of a successful chapter in Malaysia.

“OCEANMAN Redang opens a new door for open water swimmers in Malaysia. Since the end of 2018 OCEANMAN has been absent in Malaysia and with this season’s event in the paradisiac island of Redang, we have very high expectations for this iconic open water swim event.”

“This opportunity will help worldwide swimmers to discover not only the wonderfully clear waters of the Malaysian East Coast but also their interesting culture, traditions, and amazing food. The aim is to turn OCEANMAN Redang into one of the top OCEANMAN destinations in the World,” he said.

OCEANMAN Redang 2023 will be divided into five race categories. They comprise of the Oceanteams (3x500m), Oceankids (500m), Sprint (2km), Half OCEANMAN (5km) and the marquee OCEANMAN (10km) race.

The categories are catered to all walks of life from beginners to seasoned competitors, which would make for a great spectacle with friends and families also joining in to make this a memorable weekend.

One of the reasons Pulau Redang was chosen as the venue is due to its reputation as one of the most sought after holiday destinations in Malaysia. OCEANMAN Redang is now set to give the island a massive tourism boost by hosting the event there.

The island which is situated in the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia doesn’t just cater to ocean lovers, but rather has a unique charm and tranquillity for anyone to relax and recharge from the demands of city life.

Apart from snorkelling and scuba diving, holiday goers can also immerse themselves in other activities such as jungle trekking, turtle watching, sunset watching, stargazing, batik crafting and even revel in the nightlife scene.

Pulau Redang is also a unique island where every resort offers full boarding which includes transportation from the jetty and back.

OCEANMAN Redang comes as a tremendous opportunity for open water swimming to grow in the country.

The sport is slowly gaining in traction among Malaysians, with swimming open specialist Swimon playing their part by hosting monthly clinics and trainings.

By signing up for OCEANMAN Redang, participants will be able to forge new friendships with a wider network of open water swimmers, while also benefiting from the sport’s health benefits such as improved immune system, blood circulation and boosting brain power.

OCEANMAN Redang is aiming to draw as many participants as possible for this returning event.

Organiser of OCEANMAN Redang, Sundeep Kumar said, “We know the interest of open water swimming is growing in Malaysia based on past experiences, and we were keen to bring this event back after a four-year hiatus. We couldn’t have selected a better venue than Pulau Redang, and we’re sure this island alone will be a massive attraction for the participants.”

“Our target is to get more entries than ever before. We currently have 350 entries from 30 different countries and are looking to break that record with more than 600 participants this time round. We hope this event will put Malaysia on the map as a premium location for hosting future OCEANMAN events in Asia and eventually on the global stage,” he also said.

“When it comes to open water swimming, the participants’ safety is our utmost priority and we have taken every step to ensure that. This includes accident insurance for all swimmers, medical assistance, ambulance and first aid,” states Sundeep.

Tourism Terengganu expects OCEANMAN Malaysia’s presence in the state to not only boost the state’s tourism, but also create awareness on open water swimming.

“OCEANMAN could not have selected a more suitable venue for this event. Pulau Redang is known as one of the most beautiful islands in Malaysia, and it will be an amazing experience for only not the swimmers, but also their family and friends who are coming to support.

“Through this event, we are confident more Malaysians will be interested to take up open water swimming due to its various health benefits and opportunities to meet new people, we believe that this event will completely boost and expose Redang Island in Terengganu ad the best destination to explore, and we always welcome all to experience the beauty of Terengganu, it’s culture, places and people” Said The Honourable, Ariffin Deraman, as Terengganu State Tourism, Culture, and Information Digital Committee Chairman.

There are still slots available for OCEANMAN Malaysia, and interested swimmers can register their entry at http://oceanmanswim.com/redang-malaysia/

There is a special discounted rate for Malaysians if they register exclusively on this website http://www.atlantians.academy/oceanmanredang, and participants can book accommodations at this link: https://atlantians.academy/accommodation/ to get rooms at a better price.

