ASEAN champions Thailand will take on Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong during this month’s FIFA Match Days.

The team under head coach Alexandre Polking will play Chinese Taipei on 16 June 2023 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium while the match against Hong Kong will be on 19 June 2023 at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Towards that, Polking has announced a squad of 23 players and where they will report for camp on 6 June 2023.

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Saranon Anuin, Leo Chiang Rai United Club

Patiwat Khammai, True Bangkok United Club

Chatchai Butprom, BG Pathum United Club

DEFENDERS

Elias Dolo, Bali United Club

Kritsada Kaman, Chonburi FC club

Chalermsak Akkee, Port FC club

Chakpan Praisuwan, BG Pathum United Club

Nicholas Mickelson Odense Bold Club

Chatmongkol Ruangthanaroj, Chonburi FC club

Peerapat Notechaiya True Bangkok United Club

MIDFIELDERS

Chanathip Songkrasin of Kawasaki Frontale

Thitiphan Phuangchan True Bangkok United Club

Sarach Yuyen, BG Club, Pathum United

Phithiwat Sukchitthammakul, BG Club, Pathum United

Worachit Kanitsribampen Club, Port FC

Pathomphon Charoenrattanaphirom Club, Port FC

Weerathep Pomphan, Muang Thong United club

Channarong Promsrikaew, Chonburi FC club

Anan Yodsangwan, Lamphun Warrior Club

Jakkrit Laptrakul, PT Prachuap FC club

Supachok Sanchat, Hokkaido Club Consadole Sapporo

STRIKERS

Teerasil Dangda, BG Pathum United Club

Teerasak Phimai, Port FC club

#AFF

#FAT

Graphic Courtesy #Changsuek

Like this: Like Loading...