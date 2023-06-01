ASEAN champions Thailand will take on Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong during this month’s FIFA Match Days.
The team under head coach Alexandre Polking will play Chinese Taipei on 16 June 2023 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium while the match against Hong Kong will be on 19 June 2023 at the Hong Kong Stadium.
Towards that, Polking has announced a squad of 23 players and where they will report for camp on 6 June 2023.
THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM
GOALKEEPERS
Saranon Anuin, Leo Chiang Rai United Club
Patiwat Khammai, True Bangkok United Club
Chatchai Butprom, BG Pathum United Club
DEFENDERS
Elias Dolo, Bali United Club
Kritsada Kaman, Chonburi FC club
Chalermsak Akkee, Port FC club
Chakpan Praisuwan, BG Pathum United Club
Nicholas Mickelson Odense Bold Club
Chatmongkol Ruangthanaroj, Chonburi FC club
Peerapat Notechaiya True Bangkok United Club
MIDFIELDERS
Chanathip Songkrasin of Kawasaki Frontale
Thitiphan Phuangchan True Bangkok United Club
Sarach Yuyen, BG Club, Pathum United
Phithiwat Sukchitthammakul, BG Club, Pathum United
Worachit Kanitsribampen Club, Port FC
Pathomphon Charoenrattanaphirom Club, Port FC
Weerathep Pomphan, Muang Thong United club
Channarong Promsrikaew, Chonburi FC club
Anan Yodsangwan, Lamphun Warrior Club
Jakkrit Laptrakul, PT Prachuap FC club
Supachok Sanchat, Hokkaido Club Consadole Sapporo
STRIKERS
Teerasil Dangda, BG Pathum United Club
Teerasak Phimai, Port FC club
