In just 100 days, the world’s greatest athletes will gather in the Japanese capital for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. To mark this milestone, the local organising committee has revealed the design of the medals that will be waiting for the athletes who make it on to the podium from 13-21 September.

Drawing on ideas from Japan’s junior and high school athletics stars, and shaped through consultation with a panel of young athletes and design experts, the medals represent victory and the journey it takes to get there.

In a nod to Tokyo’s natural heritage and WCH Tokyo 25’s sustainability promise, the case for each medal is made from locally sourced Tama wood – a tactile reminder of the host city.

“This design is the result of a truly collaborative effort,” said Mitsugi Ogata, President of the Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. “Design experts and youth athletes all contributed their voices to help shape something meaningful for athletes around the world.”

Like this: Like Loading...