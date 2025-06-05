Indonesia and Australia scored identical 1-0 wins over their respective opponents in the third round qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup last night.Indonesia edged China 1-0 in Jakarta while Australia beat Japan, also 1-0, in Perth.At the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, the Indonesians picked up the full points against China off a penalty (45thminute) from Ole Romenij.The win gave Indonesia their twelfth points in nine matches, heading into the final game of the third round qualifiers on 10 June 2025.It also gave Indonesia the chance to play in the fourth round of the qualifiers.At the Perth Stadium, the late winner from Aziz Behich (90th minute) gave Australia a 1-0 victory over Japan.With Japan already qualified, the win gave Australia the chance for an automatic berth to next year’s 2026 FIFA World Cup. #AFF#PSSI#FootballAustralia

