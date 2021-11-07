Kaya Iloilo FC made a winning start to the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara when they dumped the Azkals Development Team (ADT) 2-0 tonight at the PFF National Training Centre in Cavite.

With the score tied scoreless at the break, Kaya finally turned up the heat in the second half with Daizo Hirokoshi making good on the cross from the left in the 54th minute to give Kaya the lead.

Kaya – the 2018 champions – then doubled their advantage in the 70th off an opportunistic finish from Simone Rota.

2021 COPA PAULINO ALCANTARA

RESULT

Kaya Iloilo FC 2-0 Azkals Development Team

