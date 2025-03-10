Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “”The Formula One season is an intense journey across the globe, and having the right equipment makes a big difference. We’re excited to have mophie on board, providing our team with portable power solutions that help us stay connected and prepared, whether we’re at the track or traveling between races. This collaboration is more than just products—it’s about keeping us charged up for victory.”



Ross McIness, mophie ANZ General Manager, said: “This is a pivotal partnership for mophie. We are thrilled to work with a team as dynamic as Oracle Red Bull Racing and look forward to bringing our collaborative range of products to fans around the globe. The limited-edition series of destination-inspired portable power products is an exciting initiative that reflects our shared passion for innovation and performance.”



This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Oracle Red Bull Racing and mophie. As we head into the 2025 season together, fans can expect exclusive insider content, exciting co-branded product drops and an electrifying collaboration that celebrates the intersection of technology, speed and performance.