Oracle Red Bull Racing to be fully charged for the 2025 Formula One season and beyond after welcoming mophie, a leader in portable power solutions.
|Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to partner with mophie, who will keep the Team powered up across the globe from the factory to the paddock.Joining as an Official Team Supplier, mophie will provide the Team with premium portable power solutions to ensure the Team stay charged and connected throughout the season, whether at the circuit or travelling to track.
The partnership promises to also keep our fans connected with the Team, with Oracle Red Bull Racing and mophie collaborating on a range of products that will be available for purchase on mophie.com, redbullshop.com, and at select retailers worldwide.
In addition, mophie will introduce Limited-Edition drops of selected race-specific portable power products that will take inspiration from some of the Team’s favourite stops around the world. With limited numbers available, these highly collectible items are sure to become must-haves for racing fans.
|Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “”The Formula One season is an intense journey across the globe, and having the right equipment makes a big difference. We’re excited to have mophie on board, providing our team with portable power solutions that help us stay connected and prepared, whether we’re at the track or traveling between races. This collaboration is more than just products—it’s about keeping us charged up for victory.”
Ross McIness, mophie ANZ General Manager, said: “This is a pivotal partnership for mophie. We are thrilled to work with a team as dynamic as Oracle Red Bull Racing and look forward to bringing our collaborative range of products to fans around the globe. The limited-edition series of destination-inspired portable power products is an exciting initiative that reflects our shared passion for innovation and performance.”
This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Oracle Red Bull Racing and mophie. As we head into the 2025 season together, fans can expect exclusive insider content, exciting co-branded product drops and an electrifying collaboration that celebrates the intersection of technology, speed and performance.