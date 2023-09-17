OV Mal FC clinched their first-ever Tiger Futsal Cup after beating close rivals Down Town Sport 7-5 in a thrilling finale.

OV Mal FC, which is the oldest Futsal team in Cambodia, have won 20 trophies in various tournaments but the Tiger Futsal Cup has eluded them in the last five editions.

But this time around, OV Mal FC made no mistake to emerge triumphant in the 2023 edition as they proved that their earlier win over Down Town Sport in a second round encounter was no fluke.

“Down Town Sport are a good team with a strong defensive strategy. We weathered a flurry of aggressive attacks, and our team had to overcome some tough competition to secure the win,” said OV Mal FC head coach Ney Bun Sopheaktra.

Pictures Courtesy #CambodiaFutsal

