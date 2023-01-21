FIFA are delighted to announce that over half-a-million tickets have been sold to fans from more than 120 countries for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, taking place this July and August in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The tournament moved past 500,000 ticket sales last week, with the most sought-after match of the tournament being the 20 August Final at Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal.

The opening match and opening ceremony for the first-ever co-hosted women’s tournament will take place on 20 July 2023 at New Zealand’s Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau. Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal has been selected to host the final a month later on 20 August.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/over-half-a-million-tickets-sold-fifa-womens-world-cup-2023tm

