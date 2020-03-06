It has been a miserable start for East Coast giants Pahang to the new football season as the Elephants crashed to a 3-2 defeat to PJ City FC in the Super League at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam on Friday.

The defeat came in the wake of a 1-2 loss to Selangor at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan in their opening match last Saturday.

While Pahang slumped, Melaka United shot to the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Police at the Hang Jebat Stadium for a winning start at home. Melaka has six points, having beaten UiTM 2-0 away in the first match.

Demba Camara, who missed a penalty in PJ City’s 1-1 stalemate against Felda United, gave the Phoenix the lead on 11 minutes but Pahang hit back to draw level with skipper Dickson Nwakaeme slotting in from the spot.

Ivan Carlos put Pahang in the lead on 52 minutes only to see R. Barathkumar make it 2-2 for PJ City before R. Kogileswaran, stunned the Elephants with the winner deep into injury time from a well-executed freekick.

PJ City now sits second in the table standings with four points.

Melaka, 2-0 winners over UiTM in the first match, rode on goals by Nigerian hitman Uche Agba (17th), Syafiq Rahim (71st) and Wan Amirul Afiq (92nd) for the big win. Police scored their consolation goal through Grenada striker Antonio German.