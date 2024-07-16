Kim Pan-gon has resigned as the head coach of the Malaysia national team with immediate effect due to personal commitments.”Today, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Malaysian national squad due to my personal commitments. I apologize for any disappointment this may have caused to all parties,” said Pan-gon.”Since I arrived in February 2022, for the past two and a half years, Malaysians have truly gifted me with an extraordinary journey in my life.”In June 2022, we shared the joy of Malaysia qualifying for the Asian Cup on merit after 43 years and since then, we have risen to 130th in the FIFA ranking and the last action of the Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, last January, we managed to draw 3-3 with the 22nd ranked team in the world, the Republic of Korea, thus showing the pride that Malaysians should have in their football.”Added FAM Deputy President, Datuk Wira Mohd Yusoff Mahadi: “Pan-gon has met with the FAM management to express his desire to shorten the duration of his contract,” “It was followed by several more meetings after which we tried to persuade him to reconsider his wish. But in the end, the management and the FAM Executive Committee respected his decision and agreed to release Pan-gon by mutual consent, even though he still has a contract with FAM until December 2025.”Of course, this is sad for us.”With Pan-gon’s departure, the vacancy will be filled by the assistant national head coach, Pau Marti Vicente from Spain as the acting national head coach assisted by another national assistant head coach, E. Elavarasan. #AFF

