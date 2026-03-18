With just over two weeks to go to the start of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, Myanmar Futsal head coach Pattaya Piemkum has announced a provisional squad of 26 players for a fresh assault at the title this year.

The 19th edition of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from 6 to 12 April 2026.

The Myanmar National Futsal Team is already in training in Yangon, and they will head to Thailand on 29 March 2026 for further training and test matches.

For the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, Myanmar are in Group A against host Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #MFF

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