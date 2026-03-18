Audi will unveil the new A2 e-tron in fall 2026, complementing its portfolio with an all-electric entry-level model family in the compact class. The A2 e-tron, manufactured in Ingolstadt, will further rejuvenate Audi’s model range and open up access to premium electric mobility. A preview of the vehicle’s silhouette can already be seen in the first design sketch.

Audi is taking the next big step on the road to a consistently electric future. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has announced the A2 e-tron – the new electric model family from the brand with the four rings – at Audi’s Annual Media Conference. “We’ve listened. Our customers want electric mobility that impresses in everyday life. The A2 e-tron is our promise to deliver exactly that – efficient, compact, and confident. We’re making entry into the electric Audi world easier and more relevant than ever,” said CEO Gernot Döllner.

New chapter in the compact premium segment

The market for compact electric vehicles continues to grow – especially in large European cities. With the new A2 e-tron, Audi is targeting a broad international customer base that values everyday usability in the city, sustainability, high efficiency, and digital connectivity. The A2 e-tron strengthens a younger, clearer, and increasingly electric portfolio and makes entering the brand more modern and more relevant for new target groups. Its name is a deliberate nod to the Audi A2, which pioneered efficiency and urban mobility over 25 years ago. The new A2 e-tron carries this mission forward into the electric age.

Production in Ingolstadt

The A2 e-tron is another fully electric product line to be built at Audi’s German home in Ingolstadt, underlining the company’s commitment to transforming its plants in Germany and Europe. “The A2 e-tron is crucial for our brand and also for our German home. With the production of an additional fully electric model family in Ingolstadt, we are securing jobs and delivering electric mobility ‘made in Germany’,” said Gernot Döllner.

The model initiative continues

After more than 20 new models in 2024 and 2025, Audi now has the youngest portfolio among the competition – from the fully electric compact segment to the premium full-size segment. The company will stay on this path in 2026. The focus is on two product lines that strategically perfect the portfolio at the top end and at the entry point: the full-size Audi Q9 and the Audi A2 e-tron in the compact segment.

Silhouette revealed in first design sketch

The new Audi A2 e-tron will celebrate its world premiere in the fall. In addition to the name, a design sketch has already revealed the silhouette of the upcoming compact vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...