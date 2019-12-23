Debutants Pearly Tan Koong Le-M Thinaah are bent on making impact in the upcoming PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2020 presented by DAIHATSU at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City from 7-12 January.

The national women doubles pair have been drawn against Danish pair Alexandra Boje-Mette Poulsen in the opening qualifying rounds and will square off against either compatriot Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Lim Chiew Sen or Indonesia’s Anggia Shitta Awanda-Pia Zebadiah Bernadet in the next round.

The newly-formed pair hope to continue their winning momentum after their recent international victories and will be relying on effective on-court communication toget the better of their opponent at Axiata Arena.

“Next year we will be taking things one at a time to build our confidence, help us win points and improve our current rankings,” saidThinaah.

Partner Pearly Tan, the 2018 World Youth Championships runners-up, will be relying on their coaches to guide them and chart out the most effective strategy in their bid to go beyond the qualifying rounds and make it to the main draw.

“We’re still new as a pair and need more tournaments to build our confidence and experience. Winning two titles in the International Challenge and International Series this year were simply great. Moving forward into the new decade, we hope to be given the chance to compete in more high-level tournaments such as the Super 100,” said the 19 year-old Pearly.

On the upcoming Perodua Malaysia Masters 2020, Pearly hopes to secure a spot in the main draw but will not be pressured by the target. The presence of world-class pairs including Greysia Polii–Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia and Mayu Matsumoto – Wakana Nagahara provide great opportunity for young pairs to learn from the best in Kuala Lumpur.

Pearly-Thinaah tasted their first victory as a pair after winning the Victor Malaysia International Series in Ipoh in June before finishing as runner-up in the Sydney International 2019 in September.

The pair continue to show promise after clinching the winners’ title in the Infosys Foundation – India International Challenge 2019 in November before ending their 2019 campaign on a high after winning the Yonex Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2019 this month.

Perodua Malaysia Masters 2020, BWF’s Super 500 tournament, will take place from 7 -12 January and offers a total prize money of USD400,000. Perodua Malaysia Masters 2020 carries great significance for players who will be going all out to secure valuable points for qualification towards 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fans will be given a “free treat” to watch the tournament on 7 January 2020 as the Badminton Association Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that there will be no ticket charges on that particular day.

Tickets will only be charged for matches from 8 to 12 January. Tickets purchased from now until 25 December are entitled for a 10% discount.

Tickets ranging from RM49 to RM 289 according to categories (upper, lower, premium) are now on sale. Tickets ranging from RM13 to RM74 are also on sale now for students aged 4 to 18 and those born between 2001 to 2017.

Season passes are also available for the tournament. For further information and enquiries, log on to http://www.myticket.asia