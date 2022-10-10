Organisers of Petronas LTdL 2022 wish to announce that there will be road closures and traffic diversions by the Royal Police of Malaysia (PDRM) Traffic Division to facilitate Stage 1 of the race in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

The closure will be done in stages, according to organisers Human Voyage Sdn Bhd.

Stage 1 of the 26th edition of the PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2022 starts in Kuala Pilah and ends in Kuala Lumpur City Centre on 11 October.

Roads affected by the closures are Jalan Ampang, (closed from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm and Jalan P.Ramlee from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Members of the public are advised to plan their movement early and use alternative routes or public transportation and adhere to the instructions of the Traffic Police for safety and better traffic flow.

Like this: Like Loading...