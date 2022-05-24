Malaysia’s premier badminton competition finally returns after two years, and fans will be absolutely thrilled to catch the world’s best players in action at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil Kuala Lumpur this June 28th to July 3rd, 2022.

“The tournament this year has taken on a new name and will be known as the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2022 and we are delighted to have a global brand with us and thank PETRONAS for their unwavering support.” said Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) General Secretary Dato’ Kenny Goh today.

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2022 is one of the five prestigious Super series badminton Premier tournament under the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar and will carry a total prize money of USD675,000.

In the last Malaysian Open held in 2019, Lin Dan emerged champions while Tai Tzu Ying won the women’s singles.

The tournament will see greater excitements this year with an inclusion of special opening gambit, projection mapping and drone performance on FINAL day to impress fans.

Also to give fans a great experience, an outdoor carnival called the ‘Malaysia Festival’ will be held in conjunction with the tournament daily from 3pm to 10pm.

Malaysia Festival focuses on upbringing Malaysian culture, Tourism, Sports as the main pillars of the festival, curating it to what Malaysian like and feel proud of.

Interesting activities to happen at Malaysia Festival will include interactive games such as Air badminton, food street with pop up stores, as well as stage performance showcasing cultural presentation as well as unplugged local artistes – all geared to show the world the uncharted beauty of MALAYSIA.

