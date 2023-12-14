Club football is set to return with an expanded format as the Philippines Football League conducted its first club workshop last night at the PFF House of Football in Pasig City.

Among the topics discussed in the workshop is the competition format, which shall depend on the number of participating clubs.

A total of 17 clubs, of which 9 are amateur, have expressed their interest in competing in the 2024 season with at least 100 league matches being lined up.

PFF General Secretary and PFL Commissioner Coco Torre is optimistic about the expanded cast of participating clubs for the 2024 season.

“We are delighted with the number of interest to participate in the PFL 2024 season,” said Torre. “The initial expansion target was only 10-12 teams, however, we will assess further expansion based on the number of Clubs who will confirm by Dec. 15. Surely, next season will be a more exciting one.” – pfl.org.ph