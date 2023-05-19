Philippe Aw has been granted time off from the Young Lions’ coaching duties after his intense duties as head coach of the Under-22 side in the recently concluded SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

A technical review of the SEA Games performance will subsequently take place after his return.

In his absence, the Young Lions’ coaching responsibilities will be handled by assistant coaches Md Fadzuhasny Juraimi and Koichiro Iizuka, with the duo overseeing the team’s Singapore Premier League matches this weekend. – www.fas.org.sg

