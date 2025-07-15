The Philippines Under-16 team has won the Lion City Cup 2025.

After beating host Singapore 2-0 in their opening game of the 29th Lion City Cup at the Jalan Besar Stadium, the Philippines went on to draw Hong Kong 1-1 in their second tie.They then complete the fixtures with a 3-1 comeback win over Cambodia to be crowned champions after Singapore defeated Hong Kong 4-1 in the final match.It was the Philippines’ first international title in this age group..“We salute our U16 youth team for bringing this honor to our country! Truly, you have shown what a team can achieve with unity and solidarity,” declared PFF President John Gutierrez.The team is under the guidance of head coach Tetsuya Tsuchida. #AFFPhoto Courtesy #PFF

