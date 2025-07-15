The top three teams at the end of the LPBank 2025/26 V. League 1 season are set to earn 9.5 billion VND (USD364,000).

The announcement follows the official draw ceremony for the LPBank 2025/26 V.League 1 in Hanoi.

The 2025/26 LPBank V.League 1 will feature the participation of 14 clubs, of which three have changed their names.

Becamex Binh Duong have been renamed Becamex TP.HCM, while Ho Chi Minh City Club will now be known as Ho Chi Minh City Police.

Phu Dong Ninh Binh have been renamed Ninh Binh.

The other 11 clubs are Dong A Thanh Hoa, Ha Noi, Hai Phong, HAGL, Hong Linh Ha Tinh, Quang Nam, SHB Da Nang, Song Lam Nghe An, Thep Xanh Nam Dinh, The Cong Viettel.

