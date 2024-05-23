Singapore Women’s National Team head coach Karim Bencherifa is looking forward to playing against Indonesia next week with the firm belief that playing against tough teams can toughen his players.

Bencherifa announced his list of 23 players who will travel to Indonesia, on 26 May 2024, and will play against the home team two days later at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

“Playing against tough teams can really toughen our players, pushing them beyond their limits and driving them to constantly improve themselves in areas of both individual as well as teamwork growth,” said Bencherifa.

The last time the two teams met saw Indonesia edging Singapore 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

“Despite past results, we’re preparing for the upcoming match with respect, thoroughness, and determination. We’re focused on learning from past games, fixing our weaknesses, adjusting tactics, and giving our best effort on the field,” he added.

