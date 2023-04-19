Indra Sjafri, the head coach of the Indonesia Under-22 team, felt that the positive development of his players was far more important than the results against their counterparts from Lebanon.

The Indonesia U22 team preparing for the SEA Games 2023 which starts at the end of the month completed a two-match series against Lebanon.

They conceded a 2-1 loss in the first friendly before scoring a 1-0 victory in the second test.

“The results in the test matches were not the main target. The most important thing is to be able to see the positive development of the players,” said Indra.

“To be honest, I preferred the first match when we lost 2-1, even though we won the second game 1-0. We made a lot of mistakes in the second game which we need to correct.”

For the SEA Games 2023, Indonesia are in Group A against host Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Timor Leste.

