Philippe Troussier, the head coach of the Vietnam Under-19 team, has assessed it as having a positive outcome from the recently concluded third centralised camp.

The Vietnam U19 team had spent a week training at the PVF Field in Hanoi last week as they gear up for the AFC Under-19 Championship 2020 in Uzbekistan on 14-31 October.

With the league currently on a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troussier took advantage of calling up players who will be key in the team’s campaign.

Most of the players ply their trade in Vietnam’s Division 2 with clubs like Pho Thọ, CAND and Viettel.

“The players always showed good effort, as well as positively to learn from the coaching assistants during the camp,” he added.

The next camp will be held in three weeks for the final phase of training ahead of the AFC U19 Championship 2020 where Vietnam have been placed in Group C against Saudi Arabia, Australia and Laos.

Like this: Like Loading...