Former world number five Ian Poulter, will join his long-time friend and Majesticks GC co-captain Lee Westwood, in an ever-strengthening field for the upcoming International Series England, at Close House from 17-20 August.

The fifth tournament of The International Series 2023, and 11th on the Asian Tour, can expect the flamboyant fashionista to bring some colour to the famously monochromatic city of Newcastle, and not for the first time.

Poulter has dazzled golf fans at Close House previously – the Englishman put rounds of 66, 65, 68 and 70 together to finish tied-11th on his last competitive visit in 2017.

Now looking ahead to the hotly anticipated North-eastern showdown, Poulter said: “I always enjoy the opportunity to tee-up on home turf and Close House is a fantastic venue where the crowds are packed with knowledgeable golf fans.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to witness some of the top talents of the Asian Tour first-hand in the [LIV Golf] League, especially Andy Ogletree who stepped in for Lee in DC and turned in a 62! So, I’m looking forward to my International Series debut.”

Nicknamed ‘The Postman’ for consistently delivering vital points for Team Europe in The Ryder Cup, the 47-year-old has 17 professional victories under his, often brightly coloured, belt.

Two of Poulter’s wins have come on the Asian Tour, including the 2009 Singapore Open and 2010 Hong Kong Open, the latter of which is now also among the 10 International Series events contributing to the Asian Tour schedule in 2023.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are the definition of global golfers – having played, and won throughout the world. They are beloved by English golf fans, and anyone attending International Series England is in for a very special week.

“The International Series now regularly welcomes titans of the game, with Patrick [Reed], Eugenio [Chacarra] and Abraham [Ancer] all competing alongside Ian [Poulter] and Lee [Westwood] this August, demonstrating the strength of the Asian Tour right now.”

Tickets to the International Series England are still available from SeeTickets. Prices start from £10 for adults with free admission for under-16s when entering with a paying adult.

The International Series England is part of an exciting ‘UK summer swing’ for the Asian Tour and is followed by the St Andrews Bay Championship – being played on the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, 24-27 August.

