Prince Court Medical Centre, a world-class leader in cutting-edge healthcare, has been appointed the official healthcare partner for the prestigious L’Étape Malaysia by Tour de France.

As the official healthcare partner, Prince Court will provide their extensive experience in sports medicine to ensure the safety and well-being of cyclists, staff and volunteers involved in this demanding race.

The partnership showcases Prince Court’s capabilities in the areas of sports medicine which combines research-based solutions in the approach of sports rehabilitation and post-operative recovery.

Prince Court CEO Cindy Choe said: “We are proud to partner with L’Etape Malaysia as we strongly believe that health and sports go hand-in-hand. As the official healthcare partner of L’Etape Malaysia, we are fully committed to providing the best possible medical care and ensuring the well-being of all participants, staff and volunteers.

“This partnership will showcase our capabilities in the areas of sports medicine which combines research-based solutions in the approach of sports rehabilitation and post-operative recovery, and exemplifies our dedication to supporting the well-being of athletes.”

The collaboration between Prince Court and L’Étape Malaysia will see the medical centre deploy its multidisciplinary team of renowned doctors, sports medicine specialists, and dedicated support staff at each stage, offering top-notch medical services and comprehensive care.

Prince Court’s state-of-the-art facilities, advanced medical technologies, and evidence-based approach will play a pivotal role in managing any medical challenges that arise during L’Étape Malaysia.

“We warmly welcome Prince Court Medical Centre as our official healthcare partner for L’Étape Malaysia,” said Riduwan Matni, CEO of Muse Group Asia, co-organiser of the tournament.

“Their exceptional reputation for delivering world-class healthcare aligns perfectly with our commitment to ensure the highest standards of safety and well-being for our athletes. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in providing the best support for the sports industry.”

L’Étape Malaysia bears the distinction of being officially accredited as the second-largest L’Étape by Tour de France event in the world with a stunning 4,700 rider participation last year in its inaugural event.

This prestigious event has been successfully held in more than 20 countries, including Malaysia.

The current edition has drawn more than 3,200 participants, and the organisers anticipate that by the time of the race on 8 July 2023, they will have attracted 4,000.

Like this: Like Loading...