The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have announced the appointment of Jordi Cruyff as Technical Advisor. “We are proud to welcome Jordi Cruyff as the new PSSI Technical Advisor,” said Erick Thohir, PSSI President.“Patrick Kluivert (Indonesia national team head coach) and Cruyff know each other well. Cruyff’s experience as a player and coach will be very important in building the future of Indonesian football. “Bringing him here was not easy. So, we must appreciate this move as Cruyff is very serious about advancing our football.”Cruyff brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.He was the former Sporting Director at FC Barcelona, he was also the Head Coach at Shenzhen FC and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in the Chinese Football League.Cruyff had also played at FC Barcelona and Manchester United, as well as for the Dutch national team. “I’m very excited,” said Cruyff. “I can’t wait to share my experience and knowledge to advance the level of Indonesian football. “The talent is there, with the right structure and support, we can achieve great dreams on the world stage.” #AFF

