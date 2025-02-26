Nike and Football Australia have unveiled the 2025 Australian National Football Team Collection, designed by renowned Kamilaroi artist Reko Rennie.

Marking a historic milestone, this is the first-ever Australian National Football Team Collection designed by a First Nations Artist.

This collaboration unites Nike and Football Australia’s shared vision for the future of football, seamlessly integrating First Nations story telling with the ‘Forever Forging Forward’ philosophy – symbolising progress, unity and excellence in Australian football.

The design also embodies Reko Rennie’s deep connection to the game and its ability to unite diverse communities, while offering a bold, contemporary reinterpretation of Australia’s iconic green and gold.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/nike-and-football-australia-unveil-first-australian-national-football-team-collection-designed

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

