Coverage of all PURE ETCR events in 2021 on ‘Home of Motorsport’ – PURE ETCR to feature on popular ‘CRC Motorsport’ show on Sundays – Ground-breaking new touring car series set to kick off in June

For immediate release (5 February 2021): PURE ETCR is delighted to announce that the world’s first all-electric multi-brand touring car championship will be broadcast free-to-air in New Zealand in 2021 on Three.

Three, part of Discovery Group, is the home of motorsport on TV for New Zealand’s five-million population, screening action from across the spectrum every week, from Monster Trucks to the ultra-popular NZ V8 Utes.

PURE ETCR will be broadcast during the highly-popular weekly CRC Motorsport Show on Sunday afternoons.

Hosted by renowned automotive broadcaster Shaun Summerfield, CRC Motorsport is a four-hour show now in its 14th year, and an avid supporter of electric racing through its screening of the FIA Formula E World Championship over the past four seasons.

PURE ETCR will also be available to view in New Zealand on-demand and via the ThreeNow online streaming service, available on mobile devices.

As part of a target to be net carbon-neutral by 2050, there are already more than 20,000 electrified cars on the road in New Zealand, with Auckland’s Mayor pledging some inner-city streets will be fossil-fuel free by 2030.

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, will host its first full season in 2021 with a calendar that comprises events on multiple continents.

The competing machines are the most powerful touring cars ever built with a peak power of 500kW – the equivalent of 670bhp – generated by their electric motors.

Shaun Summerfield, Host, CRC Motorsport, said: “Electric racing is hugely popular in New Zealand and will herald a new chapter in motorsport, especially with the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers having a global stage to showcase their electric technology.”

Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “We are very pleased to secure this free-to-air deal with Three, further expanding PURE ETCR’s reach and visibility within Discovery’s global network of broadcast platforms. CRC Motorsport on Three already shows motor racing fans in New Zealand the very best the sport has to offer and to be able to showcase PURE ETCR to such an engaged audience is incredibly exciting for us. Car culture is huge in New Zealand and a passionate following for motorsport has been clear for over 70 years, with touring-car racing, in particular, being extremely popular. We hope that through this agreement, we can help show how cool the latest breed of electric racing cars are to many more people.”

