Australia Futsal head coach Miles Downie has assessed Australia’s qualification for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026™ as a ‘ good first step’.

The Australians finished top of Group A in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait, following wins over Mongolia (8-1) and India (10-1), and a 2-2 draw against host Kuwait.Australia will compete at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup for the ninth time.“Qualifying is a good first step. The team is determined to build on this and challenge the best in Asia when we get to Indonesia,” said Downie.“Backing up our return in 2024 with another qualification shows the progression of the group. The team has come a long way on and off the pitch, and it is clear we belong on this stage.“This team has shown we can score goals and fight to the very end. The turnaround to the Asian Cup is relatively short, but as a group we have become very good at maximising our time together.” #AFF#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...